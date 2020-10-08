While coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc in the country, the economic, mental and emotional well being of people is on stake. But there are many who are running errands and working hard day and night to make ends meet.

One such story is that of an elderly couple who run Baba ka Dhaba a roadside footstall in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The video of the couple went viral on social media after a person shared a clip of them wherein the old man was seen breaking down talking about the difficulties he and his wife are facing. While they continue to serve food at their humble stall, there are hardly any customers.

Malviya Nagar MLA, Sonam Kapoor: People step forward to wipe his tears

After the video went viral, netizens came forward to help the elderly and promised to throng the Dhaba. This also ignited a conversation on social media about other local businesses the citizens need to support during the times of pandemic.

After their story has touched many hearts, Baba ka Dhaba is among the top trends on Twitter today. Some asked for their details to donate money to their account including celebrities like Sonam Kapoor. Malviya Nagar MLA Somnath Bharti also commented on the video, tweeting, "I am in the know of it and tomorrow will be visiting them and will surely bring a smile on his face. Thx."

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals shared a heartfelt post seeking support from the big-hearted Delhi people. They wrote, "Dilliwalon, our local businesses need your support in these testing times. Let's turn these tears into tears of joy starting tomorrow!"

Producer Atul Kasbekar also came forward, requesting people to share their help and love to the couple. Cricketer R Ashwin and YouTuber Harsh Beniwal also posted the video with an appeal to people to help the duo.