All eyes are on India Couture Week 2024 as who's who from the Bollywood celebs and fashion models have walked the runway. On day 1, Taha Saha and Wam walked the ramp, showcasing celebs in exquisite outfits.

India Couture Week: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni walks the ramp, gets a shout-out from mom Neetu Kapoor

On day 2 Ranbir Kapoor's sister and daughter of Neetu Kapoor, walked the runway for Rose Room by Isha Jajodia, looking like a vision in white.

The Rose Room by Isha Jajodia's newest collection showcased 'Art of Eternity' a mosaic meticulously crafted with dreams and echoes of a bygone era.

Inspired by the grandeur of French architectural landmarks, Jajodia's designs intricated beauty and lavish elegance.

Ridhhima looks stunning in an ivory lehenga, her blouse was embellished with pearl tassels. She carried herself with panache as she walked the runway with poise and confidence.

Riddhima's husband Bharat and mom, Neetu Kapoor, cheered for her

Taking to Instagram, Bharat dropped a video from the show and wrote, "Wifey making couture week look (fire emojis)."

Neetu Kapoor was in awe of her daughter. She also took to her social media and shared a video from her daughter's walk, captioning the clip as "My gorgeousness walks for Roseroom by IshaJajodia."

This is not the first time Riddhima hit the runway. In 2022, she walked at London Fashion Week for British fashion designer Helen Anthony.

Apart from Riddhima, Jacqueline was the showstopper for Isha, wearing a black corseted gown made of lace, with a shoulder cape billowing after her.