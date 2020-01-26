With the finale of Bigg Boss 13 just a few weeks away, housemates are now planning their life post the show. Staying in the house for 4 months can be frustrating for some and for others it paves the way to closure in many situations. In the recent clip of Unseen Undekha, Vishal Singh is seen speaking to Shehnaaz Gill about his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli who got evicted a week prior.

In a candid conversation with Shehnaaz, Vishal opens up about his past relationship and says, "Miss karta hu mien usko." To which Shehnaaz replies "Chup reh, game pe concentrate kar." Vishal replies "Haan toh concentrate toh kar raha hu game pe. Tereko kya lagta hai, kahi aur concentrate kar raha hu?" Shehnaaz imitates Vishal saying "Miss kar raha hu." Vishal then goes to say "Nahi karta hu, pehle bhi. Hum baat bhi nahi karte thaiy toh bhi." Shehnaaz then asks "Milega usko?" to which Vishal says "Nahi Pata." Shehnaaz then advises him saying "Mil lena, sorry bhi bol dena."

Vishal then says "Mien hee?" to which Shehnaaz explains to him saying "Bade banneh ki koshish karo hamesha. Kahi na kahi woh expect karti thi." Vishal then says "Ek baar toh milungah usse." Shehnaaz then mentions to him "Relationship mien ek ko jhukna padta hai, chahe koi bhi ho. Agar tum andhar se hurt ho rahe ho toh nahi hone doh, sorry bol doh." Vishal then says "Relationship ke liye nahi, mien usseh milungah kisi achi chez ke liye." Shehnaaz tells him "Waha juthe mat khaa lena kahi."

Vishal then reveals "Pehli baar mara than a chappal, tujhe bola tha na." Shehaaz then asks Vishal "Bahar bhi aisi karti thi? Bahar toh aur ganda marti hogi tujhe." Vishal nods his head and says "Jab pehli baar chappal maarta tha na, miene nahi bola tha ki usko bhej doh. Mien bola tha ya toh woh yah toh mien. Miene isliye bola tha taaki seekhegi, samjhegi. Paise mil rahe hai, bade platform pe hai. Thoda care karegi iske liye.. lekin theek hain. Bahut moody hai." Shehnaaz then says "Baat moody ki nahi. Usko jo karna hai, karna hee karna hai. Woh nahi dekhti kuch."

After giving Ted Talk to Vishal, Shehnaaz asks Sidharth Shukla, to meet him after the show yo which he denies blatantly.

Check out the post below:

With so much happening inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, we wonder who will take the trophy!