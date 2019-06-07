Director Aashiq Abu's Malayalam movie Virus starring Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Rahman and Indrajith Sukumaran has impressed the audience and got positive review and rating.

Virus is a medical thriller film, which is based on the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. Muhsin Parari, Sharfu and Suhas have written the script for the film, which has been produced by Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal under the banner OPM Cinemas. The film has got a U certificate and its runtime is 2.32 hours.

Virus movie story: Set in Kozhikode, the movie follows the various stages of the epidemic from identification to its total annihilation. It portrays heroic moments that helped in effectively controlling the Virus from spreading further. The film explores the collective paranoia created by the viral outbreak and how it disrupted the life of individuals, both victims and health care professionals. The saga of a group of brave people who stood up in the face of adversity, risking their lives, fighting with all their will.

Performances: Virus features an ensemble cast of Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Rahman, Indrajith Sukumaran, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Dileesh Pothan, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambeeshan and Revathi in important roles. All of them have done justice to their respective roles, say the audience.

Technical: Virus has brilliant production values. Sushin Shyam's stunning background score, Rajeev Ravi and Shyju Khalid's brilliant picturisation, heart-wrenching dialogues and beautiful art directions are the attractions on the technical front, add the viewers.

Virus movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Continue to read the audience's verdict.

#Virus is brilliant! It's a masterclass on how to handle multiple characters, storylines and heroes. Absolutely amazing!

