Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Silver Jubilee celebrations of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) in Karnataka via video conference on Monday, June 1.

Addressing the 25th-anniversary programme of RGUHS, PM Modi said, "25 years means this University is in the prime of its youth. This is the age to think even bigger and do even better. I am confident that the University will continue to scale new heights of excellence in the times to come."

