The upcoming Telugu movie Virata Parvam is a couple's story that revolves around communism and the main leads played by actors Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi are touted to appear in never-before avatars. The latest teaser by the makers of Virata Parvam is out now.

Telugu's Mega Star Chiranjeevi unveiled the Virata Parvam teaser, which unfolds an intriguing side of the story. "Happy to launch #VirataParvamTeaser. It looks raw and realistic. Great storytelling by director Venu Udugula. My best wishes to Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi. Good luck to the entire team", Chiranjeevi wrote on his social media page.

Rana Daggubati took to his Twitter to express his gratitude and wrote, "Thank you so much for launching the teaser Chiranjeevi Sir".

Virata Parvam teaser review:

Virata Parvam teaser opens with a note that the story is inspired by true events of the 1990s. The teaser mainly targets the establishment of Sai Pallavi's idiosyncrasy, and how Rana Daggubati's role inspires her and makes her fall for him.

Sai Pallavi is shown as a woman who is in neck-deep love with Comrade Ravanna, who is known by his pen name Aranya. Rana's communist ideologies attract Sai Pallavi.

Rana Daggubati's poetry questioning the discrimination in society is appreciated by the heroine, as she devotes herself to his ideologies. Sai Pallavi who plays Vennela is even seen writing to Aranya that she devotes herself to him like Meera Bai devoted her life to Lord Krishna. Vennela even calls herself "a butterfly doused in the color red."

The teaser also hints that Vennela steps into the forest, in search of her love(Aranya played by Rana Daggubati). The teaser carries a beautiful narrative that shows Vennela's love for Ravanna's communist ideologies and his toil to uproot the discrimination.

Virata Parvam other details:

Actors Priyamani and Naveen Chandra are also seen playing Naxalites in Virata Parvam. Actors Nandita Das and Eswari Rao are to appear in significant roles as well. Helmed by Venu Udugula, Virata Parvam is slated for its huge release on 30th April 2021.

