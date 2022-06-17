Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's much-hyped Virata Parvam is all set to hit the screens on Friday June 17. The Telugu-language period action drama film is written and directed by Venu Udugula, and produced by D Suresh Babu and Sudhakar Cherukuri.

Priyamani, Nandita Das, Naveen Chandra, Zarina Wahab, Easwari Rao, and Sai Chand play supporting roles. The movie has A Sreekar Prasad's editing, Suresh Bobbili's music and Dani Sanchez-Lopez's cinematography.

Virata Parvam Story:

The story revolves around Naxalite movement that took place in the Telangana region in the 1990s.

Sai Pallavi plays the role of Vennela, an intelligent, strong-willed and adamant girl who adores Ravanna after reading books written by him under the pen name, Aranya. Her search of love and Ravanna's path of revolution coincide. What will happen next?

The movie has garnered a lot of hype with its interesting promos. People are curiously looking forward to see how Sai Pallavi and Rana Daggubati's chemistry have worked on-screen. Will the movie live up to the expectations and strike a gold at the box office?

Check out from the audience's words:

Review: 2.75

Movie starts off with the birth of Vennela and her childhood. She gets a chance to read a couple of books written by Ravanna and falls in love with him. Then she starts her journey to meet him leaving her family and in that process encounters

multiple hurdles and finally meets him and confesses her love towards him. Whether he accepts her or not is the remaining story. #SaiPallavi is the hero of the movie and has more runtime than #Rana and she has done a fantastic job as vennela. Rana as Ravanna has also excelled in his role. Rest of the cast are adequate.

Movie starts well but gets slow in the middle even though there are some high moments here and there but they will not save as second half feels flat with a good climax but tests our patience.

This is not a regular commercial flick and has the same flavor which we have seen in many naxal movies. Background score is good but overall it has an average first half and an ok second half.

Watch it for some good performances from the lead cast

Venky Reviews: #VirataParvam A Realistic Drama that has a few good moments but does not keep us engaged overall!

The director tries to tell the story in the realist way possible but the proceedings are not appealing.

Performances by Sai Pallavi and rest of cast is very good.

Rating: 2.5/5

SivaCherry: #VirataParvam A Honest Wonderful Tale of Love Story ❤️ narrated in a Hard Hitting way with great performances and heart-rending dialogues

Big hugs to

garu for bringing out this great film,Extraordinary Performances by

@RanaDaggubati & @Sai_Pallavi92

: #VirataParvam: A Hard Hitting Revolutionary Drama

#SAIPALLAVI is exceptional and a star who driven the film on her shoulders

PS: Revolution destined for only Few

Suresh Kondi: #VirataParvam is honest attempt by

Poetic writing & execution.Truly remarkable.

Must appreciate

What an actor she is.!Another feather in the cap.Visuals & BGM are assets. Must watch.✊

Sachin K Reddy: #VirataParvam A classic cinema about love , revolution . If i am being honest with myself and tell you honestly I loved this movie , Cinematography is top and bgm suprised me . Sai Pallavi will get National Award for this cinema , it's a poetic classic like Care of Kancherapalem , Do watch in theatres experience the wide angle frame , venu udugula brillant writing man . 3.5/5

wow acting in #VirataParvam and

kudos for your selection of movie scripts. Probably a rare movie in last 20 years which showed naxal backdrop on a serious note and true to the ground level. Very well made