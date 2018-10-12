The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to emulate Cricket Australia's policy when it comes to allowing the wives and girlfriends of players on overseas tours.

The issues of WAGs time was brought up during the much-talked-about meeting between the members of the Indian team, the selection committee, the BCCI officials, and the Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Thursday, October 11 in Hyderabad.

Kohli had reportedly approached a top BCCI official and had placed a request to allow the wives of cricketers to stay with their partners during the entire duration of overseas tours.

Earlier this year, the apex body of Indian cricket had announced that the wives and girlfriends can stay only for two weeks on the tour.

However, quite a few of them, including the skipper's partner and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, had traveled with their partners for more than the said duration in England.

It has been decided in the meeting that the BCCI would follow other boards, especially Cricket Australia's policy of "family time" wherein the wives and girlfriends are allowed to visit the players during a specified period, according to the Bangalore Mirror.

The family time varies from tour to tour with the WAGs of Australian cricketers having been allowed to stay with the team throughout their ongoing tour of the UAE, the report adds.

Meanwhile, it has also been decided that WAGs will not be allowed to stay with their partners before the semi-final stage of next year's Cricket World Cup in England. The BCCI had adopted a similar policy during the 2015 edition of the quadrennial event, in which the Men in Blue bowed out in the last-four stage.

Gambhir shares his opinion on WAGs time

Only recently, World Cup-winning India opener Gautam Gambhir had pointed out that the company of WAGs works for some players and doesn't for others.

"The player opinion varies. Only an individual can say because the individual has to play a Test match. Some want family to be there for the whole tour while others want little family time and they try to concentrate (on cricket)," Gambhir had told India Today.

India, who are hosting West Indies in a full tour, will be heading to Australia to face what is considered one of their stiffest challenges later this year.

Kohli's men will begin the long tour that stretches to more than two months with three T20Is from November 21, followed by a four-Test series and a three-match ODI series.