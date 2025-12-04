Virat Kohli is on a roll! His fans and followers were just celebrating his century when the star player hit another century in the ongoing ODIs. Kohli hit 102 off 93 balls as he smashed South Africa with his fierce batting. After hitting his 52nd ODI century in Ranchi, Kohli hit another century in the match in Raipur. He kissed his wedding ring after scoring the century and looked up at the sky.

Anushka pours love

Anushka Sharma was every bit of a proud wife as she shared a lovey-dovey post for her husband. Anushka took to social media to share a picture of the former skipper in his undefeatable form as the crowd cheered and roared for him. Sharma dropped a heart emoji for Kohli.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was commentating was quick to jump in joy and say, "Who needs Superman when you have Virat Kohli?" Gavaskar had gone gung-ho about King Kohli when he slammed century in Ranchi.

Gavaskar goes gaga

Gavaskar said, "I just heard that Ricky Ponting said that he's the best that he's seen in one-day cricket. So, I mean, when somebody, an Australian captain... it is rare, very rare to get praise from an Australian. Very, very difficult. So, if an Australian says that he was the best, then I don't think there is any argument for that."

Virat doesn't believe in prep

From Rajkummar Rao, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and many more celebs had celebrated Virat's big score by hailing him on social media. However, post-match, the former RCB skipper had said that he doesn't believe in practising too much. "I have never been a big believer in doing a lot of preparation. For me, the game has always been more mental than anything else. I work physically hard on a daily basis because that is the way I live. It's not something I do specifically for cricket."