Amid the chatter around his average performance in the last few matches, Virat Kohli made a record-setting 52nd ODI century. Kohli made 135 runs off 120 balls, winning the match against South Africa. The match has been going on at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Kohli and Rohit Sharma's solid 136-run partnership came as a defining moment amid discussions on their inclusion in the next World Cup.

What made the century even more special was that it made Kohli the only batsman to have scored 52 centuries across all formats (Test, ODI, and T20). From fans and followers to Bollywood celebs and cricket legends, social media was filled with posts hailing the star cricketer.

Celebs react

"Greatest ever of ODIs," Pulkit Samrat wrote.

"Sometimes a king has to remind you why he is the king," Ranveer Singh wrote. He further added that this made his Sunday even better.

Rajkummar Rao also took a bow and wrote, "King Kohli #champion."

Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to praise his RCB skipper and wrote, "All bow to the King. Well played and very deserving 52nd century."

"I just heard that Ricky Ponting said that he's the best that he's seen in one-day cricket. So, I mean, when somebody, an Australian captain... it is rare, very rare to get praise from an Australian. Very, very difficult. So, if an Australian says that he was the best, then I don't think there is any argument for that," Sunil Gavaskar said.

Virat on his prep

"I have never been a big believer in doing a lot of preparation. For me, the game has always been more mental than anything else. I work physically hard on a daily basis because that is the way I live. It's not something I do specifically for cricket," the cricketer, who is said to be in his peak form, said post-match.