Ace cricketer Virat Kohli is back in Mumbai after nearly six months. The star batter has touched down days before the three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30 in Ranchi. His arrival marks his first appearance for India at home since the white-ball series against England earlier this year, before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which India won in Dubai.

Virat Kohli patiently poses with paps; asks them, 'Kaise ho theek ho?'

Paps stationed at the airport clicked Virat Kohli as he stepped out. He waved at them, interacted, and happily posed for photos and selfies.

While heading out of the airport and walking towards his car, he asked the paps, "Kaise ho? Theek ho?"( How are you? Fine?)

The paps replied they were fine. After that, when they requested Virat for more photos, he said he had to leave.

The paps said, "You've come after six months, but it's ok. We saw you, and we're happy." Virat smiled, kept his bag in the car, and posed with fans and paps.

Virat's airport look was on point, he wore a brown and black checked shirt, denims, sunglasses and a hat. The star batter had dyed his beard as well, and very few strands of white hair were visible.

Netizens had mixed reactions to Virat's short visit to India for the match. Many loved it, while a few trolled him, saying he is an NRI who flies in from London to play in India and then jets off.

Since retiring from T20Is and Test cricket, Virat Kohli has featured only in the 50-over format, and fans will be eager to see the chase master in action once again.

India will face South Africa in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam. India lost the opening match in Kolkata and is now staring at another series defeat under Gautam Gambhir's coaching stint, needing over 500 runs on the final day of the second Test in Guwahati.

After sustaining a neck injury in the first Test of the series against South Africa in Kolkata, Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the ODI series. In Shubman Gill's absence, KL Rahul will be leading the team in the 50-over format. Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel have also been rested for the ODIs against South Africa.