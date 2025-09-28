Virat Kohli flaunts his white beard, holds Anushka Sharma close in romantic London morning pic; fans call them 'Best Couple Ever'

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli's Instagram is usually filled with photos and videos from his brand endorsements or Team India's victories in World Cups and matches. However, there have been very few instances where Virat has shared anything personal on his handle. Mostly, it has been limited to wishing Anushka on her birthday with an Instagram carousel of photos or thanking her after winning the World Cup.

But now, as Virat is settled in London and enjoying his time with family, the star cricketer has amped up his Instagram game. On a random Saturday, Virat broke the internet by posting a cute, loved-up photo of him hugging his wife, actor Anushka Sharma.

Sharing the post on his social media handle, Virat simply penned, "Been a minute."

In the picture, Anushka donned a beige jacket over a white shirt paired with pants, while Virat looked sharp in a black coat and matching trousers.

The photo of Virat and Anushka indeed made their fans' day blissful. Meanwhile, eagle-eyed netizens noticed how effortlessly Virat flaunted his beard, with a few white strands that caught attention.

Virat's post comes just four days after videos of him and Anushka strolling in London with their son Akaay went viral. Social media was flooded with clips from the family outing. In those pictures, Virat sported a brown sweatshirt, denim jeans, and a beanie, while Anushka was seen in a pink T-shirt with matching pants and a white cap. Baby Akaay, seated in a stroller, was happily playing with a toy. His face was kept away from the cameras.

Although Virat and Anushka maintain a strict no-photo policy for their kids, pictures of Akaay and Vamika occasionally surface online through fans.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma were spotted in London, a few days back. pic.twitter.com/7Db7G4NCN1 — Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) September 23, 2025

Professional Front

In May 2025, Virat Kohli announced his immediate retirement from Test cricket. Earlier, he had retired from T20 internationals in 2024, right after India's World Cup victory. However, he is expected to continue playing one-day internationals.

Personal Front

The love story of Virat and Anushka began in 2013 when they first met on the sets of a commercial shoot. After dating for nearly four years, the couple tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Italy in December 2017. Anushka gave birth to their first child, daughter Vamika, in January 2021. On February 15, 2024, the couple welcomed their second child, son Akaay.