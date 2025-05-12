Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have consistently maintained that they will not reveal their children's faces on social media or in the public eye. Whenever they are in India and paparazzi hover around them for a glimpse of their kids, Anushka and Virat ensure that their children, Vamika and Akaay, are not photographed.

Vamika's privacy lift is banned?: Virat Kohli shares candid photo of Daughter Vamika with wifey Anushka Sharma

On Sunday, Mother's Day, Virat took to social media to share a series of appreciation posts for his wife. He posted a childhood photo of himself with his mother, one of Anushka with her mother, and another touching picture of Anushka with Vamika that quickly drew attention online.

The standout image featured Anushka Sharma holding Vamika while they played in a garden. With their backs turned to the camera, their faces remained hidden, preserving the couple's usual stance on privacy. Sharing the unseen photo, Virat captioned it:

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers of the world. I was born to one, accepted by one as a son, and have seen one grow into a strong, nurturing, loving, and protective mother to our children. We love you more and more every day."

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with netizens noting the contrast between Virat sharing Vamika's photo and the couple's long-standing decision to keep their children out of the public eye.

While many fans were thrilled to see Vamika make what they called her "Instagram debut," some speculated whether this marked a shift in Anushka and Virat's stance on their children's privacy.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma also shared a heartfelt Mother's Day tribute, posting a monochrome childhood picture of herself with her mother. She captioned it, "Happy Mother's Day to all the beautiful mothers everywhere in the world."

However, Virat recently found himself at the centre of controversy after liking a bold photo of actress Avneet Kaur, drawing further attention from the media and fans.

But he dismissed it, saying it was due to the Instagram algorithm and that he was simply clearing his feed. However, social media users didn't buy his claim and continue to mock him left, right, and centre.