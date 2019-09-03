Indian skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar heaped praise on fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Kohli said that according to him, Bumrah is currently the most complete bowler in world cricket and India is lucky to have him.

The 30-year-old skipper also explained how Bumrah confuses batsman with his bowling which makes him the most complete bowler in world cricket.

"There is not much you can say about Jasprit, the way he has been bowling. All we can say is we are really lucky to have him on our team," Kohli said in a news conference. "He confuses you with angles, with swing, he'll set up for the outswinger, then bowl the inswinger, and it's coming at pace, and then he can hit you with bouncers as well. So, I think he is the most complete bowler in world cricket right now," he added.

The Indian fast-bowler has been in prolific form in the Test series against West Indies as he picked up 13 wickets and finished with an average of 9.23.

He was also in tremendous form in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The Indian pace spearhead picked up six wickets for 27 runs in the first innings of the second Test, which included a hat-trick.

The Indian captain went on to say that it is very much pleasing to see Bumrah who was thought of as a T20 specialist now ruling the other two formats as well. "It is really pleasing to see a guy who was tagged as a T20 specialist, he came in and took over the one-day scene, and now he is taking over test cricket."

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and praised the bowling of the 25-year-old. The Little Master congratulated Team India for the series win and said that the progress Bumrah has made in Test cricket has been terrific.

"Congratulations to Team India on a fabulous series win. It's been a joy to watch Jaspritbumrah93 in this series. His hat-trick was special and the progress he has made in Test cricket has been absolutely terrific," his tweet read.

The Men in Blue completed yet another whitewash in the Caribbean tour as they defeated the West Indies 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Team India are currently at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table. This performance by the Indian pacer continues the great form he has been in the last couple of years.