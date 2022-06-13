Is former Indian cricketer Virat Kohli acting Kannada movie Sapta Sagaradaache Yello which star Rakshit Shetty? There are rumours doing rounds that the star sportsman will be part of the Kannada flick.

The rumours were triggered by a Sapta Sagaradaache Yello poster in which Virat Kohli sitting on the beachside. However, the truth is Kohli is not part of the movie rather it is a fan-made poster of the upcoming Kannada film.

If people watch the poster closely, one can realise that 'Bhale Basava' is written on the poster. It is the name of the creator. Many people mistook Virat is acting in the flick.

The picture of Virat Kohli was shared by the cricketer himself on his Instagram. He had gone for a secret vacation with his wife-actress Anushka Sharma.

Nonetheless, the poster has won the hearts of the fans for the smart work of the creator.

Coming back to Sapta Sagaradaache, it reunites Rakshit Shetty with Hemanth M Rao after Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu. The romantic film has Rukumini Vasanth in the female lead role.

With Charan Raj scoring the music for this romantic drama, the cinematography of the film will be handled by Adhvaitha Gurumurthy.

Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty's latest movie Charlie 777 has won unanimous positive reviews. The emotional drama has set the box office on fire. The good acting backed by a solid storyline have impressed the audience.