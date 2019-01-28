The Indian ODI juggernaut rolls on after leaving New Zealand in a mess. It could not have been scripted, but the Indian bowlers, openers and the middle order have followed the game plan ruthlessly. As captain Virat Kohli so aptly put at the end of the match, he couldn't have asked for a better performance after the first two clinical games.

"The relentlessness of the side is something that really pleases me. We really enjoy ourselves and even at the end when Rayudu and Karthik were batting, we were sitting in the change room and cheering for every run. That's how the environment in the dressing room is," a beaming skipper said at the end of the match.

'Guys are making impactful performances'

Speaking about the ruthless run of the recent past, Kohli said that each player in the side is confident in his abilities, which is big plus for the side and a big reason why they are winning games so clinically.

"The guys are making those impactful performances and that's why we have been winning convincingly. Hopefully, we can win the last 2 games," Kohli added.

The skipper will now get a well-earned rest for the remainder of the tour and Rohit Sharma will take over the captaincy armband. Kohli now wants to enjoy the break so that he can return refreshed for bigger challenges which lie ahead this year.

"I haven't had a break for a long time. It's been a very hectic Australian tour and now I go on a break very happy 3-0 up sealing the series. I can relax and enjoy my break. Someday someone has to take your place and that's how the game goes. I'm pretty happy contributing for the team as much as I can," he said.