Indian skipper Virat Kohli is known for his love of the game of football. He is a co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) and is a frequent visitor to the stands backing his team. His love for the game is not limited to his country but the cricketer follows international football also.

In a recent interview with FIFA.com, the 30-year-old cricketer revealed the name of the footballer who is his inspiration and all-time favourite. It is none other than Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kohli believes that Ronaldo is above Lionel Messi as he has had a better career and the Indian skipper gets inspired by the Portuguese star's work ethic and commitment.

"For me, Cristiano is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad -- you can see it every game (sic.)," Kohli told FIFA.com.

"In my opinion he (Ronaldo) has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player. I have seen his work ethic and, as I mentioned, it is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too," Kohli added.

The flamboyant right-handed cricketer mentioned that he wants to get more involved in the game of football after he retires, for the upliftment of the game in India. He also believes that Indian football has improved a lot in recent times and he sees the Indian contingent qualifying for the World Cup soon.

"Football has always intrigued me. I love it. I see myself being involved more, and at a larger scale. Football has huge potential in India and I want to see it grow to a great level. That would be amazing," the modern cricket great said.

"Honestly, not far off. We have improved drastically in our football over the last three-four years. With new talent coming in to make the difference, and our skipper Sunil Chhetri leading the team with amazing composure and inspiration, I see us qualifying very soon for the World Cup," he further added.

The Men in Blue have gone to the Caribbean for a tour which comprises three T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests. The T20I series begins on August 3 2019, in Florida.