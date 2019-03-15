Former India cricket Aakash Chopra has come up with his own Indian Premier League (IPL) all time XI.

The first edition of the domestic T20 tournament in India started in 2008. Since it's inception, the Indian Premier League has given several players to the host nation. It has also given platform for big hitters like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to entertain the fans in the stadium and those watching elsewhere.

Aakash Chopra's all time XI of the Indian Premier League includes India captain Virat Kohli. From the first season, Virat Kohli has represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The squad would be incomplete without Virat Kohli's predecessor MS Dhoni, who is former India captain and the current captain of Chennai Super Kings.

In the opening department, big hitter and West Indies' Chris Gayle and India opener and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma have made it to Aakash Chopra's all time IPL XI.

Virat Kohli will bat at number two for his overall performance in the Indian Premier League when wearing the red jersey of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Retired South Africa batsman AB de Villiers is known for his explosive batting and terrific fielding. No surprise he makes it to Aakash Chopra's list.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina will bat at number five followed by all rounder Dwayne Bravo will bat at number six. In the bowling department, West Indies spinner Sunil Narine makes it to the list. The remaining three bowlers are from India, with two of them currently involved in the India setup.

The bowling department is spear headed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Sunrisers Hyderbad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Harbhajan Singh is the second spinner in the side. Dwayne Bravo will be played as the fifth bowler. This has to be one of the balance side picked up by former India cricket and cricket analyst Aakash Chopra.

Aakash Chopra's all time IPL XI: