Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his apprehensions over whether or not Virat Kohli will play for the IPL this year. There's just a few days left for the IPL saga to begin where Virat Kohli plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. It was on February 15 that Virat and Anushka welcomed their second child, a baby boy, into the world.

The former Indian cricket team captain has since then skipped the ongoing Test series against England to be with his newborn son. Virushka has named their son, Akaay. When Sunil Gavaskar was asked about whether or not Virat will be able to give his best in the IPL, after a long lay-off, Gavaskar expressed his concern over whether the cricketer will even be playing in the glamorous T-20 league.

Gavaskar drops some hints

"Kya woh khelenge... kuchh reason ke liye khel nahin rahe hain, shaayad ho sakta hai ke IPL ke liye bhi na khele," Gavaskar said during a Star Sports event. (Will he play... He is not playing because of some reason, perhaps he may not play in the IPL as well). The speculations around Virat Kohli's possible absence from IPL will be a major setback for RCB and the fandom.

Anushka - Virat announce son's birth

Anushka and Virat's son, Akaay, was born on February 15. The couple shared the news of their little bundle of joy's arrival on Feb 20 with the world. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay & Vamika's little brother into this world. We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives," they wrote.