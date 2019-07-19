Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is someone who has become an icon for the youth of India. He has also become a style icon for the whole country. His media-presence is currently at an all-time high and he can be seen in many advertisements on the idiot box. The 30-year-old cricketer is always in the news because of his cricketing performances. But this time he has come in the news for a completely different reason.

Virat Kohli's lookalike has taken TikTok by storm with hilarious videos. Gaurav Arora, who is Kohli's doppelganger, looks strikingly similar to him. His face cut, eyes and even the beard are the same.

Honestly thought that was Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/p7J9Yry7vD — ennui malik (@BucketheadCase) July 17, 2019

The videos Gaurav makes on TikTok are mostly about him imitating Kohli. He has almost four million followers and 32.9 million likes on his profile. People sometimes actually get confused whether it is Kohli or not.

The Indian skipper's next challenge is a whole tour of West Indies. It was speculated that he wanted to be rested during the limited-overs action in the tour. After India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup, a lot of controversies are taking rounds. There have been rumours about a rift between Kohli and Rohit Sharma and formation of two factions within the team. These rumours have annoyed the team a lot. Even Virat Kohli's captaincy has been questioned as many people believe that India got ousted from the World Cup due to poor leadership. The decision to send Rishabh Pant ahead in the chase was criticised by many.

There also have been rumours about Mahendra Singh Dhoni hanging his boots as the 37-year-old wicket-keeper batsman did not perform according to the expectations.