Over the years, the Australians have been known to play mind-games before any critical match to ruffle the feathers of the opposition. Similarly, just ahead of their clash with the Indian team in the World Cup, former Australian skipper Allan Border has labelled Virat Kohli's side 'vulnerable'. Well, this might be assumptions, but it will certainly grab the attention of the Indian side.

India won their first match against South Africa by a convincing margin of six wickets, but Border believes that the men in blue got out of jail and that it was not a very convincing victory.

"I think they (India) got out of jail a little bit the other day, the South Africans played pretty well but they are just not scoring enough runs, and then Rohit Sharma kept it all together for the Indians," wrote Border in his column for the ICC.

Australia have beaten Afghanistan and West Indies in their two matches

Border also said that despite the vulnerabilities, India have mighty fine players in Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma. The former Australian captain also believes that for Aaron Finch's side this match against India will give them an opportunity to assess where they stand in the competition. Australia, have so far, beaten Afghanistan and West Indies in the two matches they have played.

"That's a tough hurdle for Australia but once they've played a couple of decent teams, they will have a better idea of where they are at with regards to the rest of the tournament," said Border.

Border also said that this tournament is such where every team can beat the other team on their day and hence, there will be surprise packages all the while. Bangladesh beat South Africa and then Pakistan got the better of England to infuse more life into the tournament which is great news for the tournament.

"I think that is how most of us expected it to be – that there would be a lot of teams you expect to do well and then there would be a few surprise packages. "West Indies will clearly be one of those sides to keep an eye on, they look really dangerous, but Australia are progressing nicely so far and will be happy with their start to the tournament," Border added.