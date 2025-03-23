Shah Rukh Khan took on the hosting duties at the IPL 2025 for the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. SRK was joined by Rinku Singh and Virat Kohli on the stage. The trio danced, poked fun and entertained the audience with their banter. But, many on reddit and other social media platforms felt that Shah Rukh Khan wasn't up to the mark in his hosting duties.

Reddit reacts

A Reddit thread started the discussing on it by sharing a pic of King Khan with King Kohli. "Why is so hard to watch SRK in today's ceremony," the thread asked. "Salman losing his looks, SRK losing his charm, Aamir losing his wives, wonder what will Akshay lose at this Age," wrote a reddit user.

"The whole opening ceremony was shit. Neither of those song and dance performances were good. Very lacklustre," another reddit user commented.

"I am guessing because there's such an overload of cricket and Bollywood entertainment now that everyone's become mechanical. Even they know that the audience knows that the celebs are in it just for the money. Both great art and great sport require some breaks in between. Even the audience's minds need a break," a person opined.

"VK is respectfully letting uncle do his cringe," another person commented. "Because SRK is all about I, me and myself," read a comment. "I don't know who gave SRK the idea of hosting shows...I know he does it for money cause he himself said it but every show he hosts becomes bias and all about his star power. I miss those days when actual hosts hosted and made fun of the attendees, being actors and actresses," read another comment.

"Virat wanted to get down asap," was one more of the comments on the thread.