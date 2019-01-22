Indian captain Virat Kohli has been named as the captain of the ICC men's ODI and Test teams of the year. Compatriots Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kuldeep Yadav also make it to the ODI team, which is dominated by Indian and English players.

The awards, which take into and honour performances during a calendar year, saw Kohli march into both sides walk into both sides which were selected by the ICC Voting Academy comprising former players, members of the media and broadcasters.

Kohli had a remarkable year as he amassed 1,322 runs at an average of 55.08 with five centuries in 13 Tests and 1,202 runs at an astounding average of 133.55 with six hundreds in 14 ODIs. He was the unanimous choice to lead both sides by the selection committee.

Pant, Bumrah enter Test sides

"It has been an amazing year. I was able to play in a manner that I would not have imagined. If the intention is right and you keep working hard, the results are there in front of your own eyes. The intent has always to be helping your team at any cost, that is when these performances come by and you are pushing yourself to the limit, which you otherwise will not be able to. That is something I experienced in 2018 a lot," Kohli said.

In the Test side, young Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah are the other Indians. Bumrah, along with Kohli, is the only player to be present in both the teams.

ICC Men's Test Team of the Year (in batting order): 1. Tom Latham (New Zealand) 2. Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka) 3. Kane Williamson (New Zealand) 4. Virat Kohli (India) (capt) 5. Henry Nicholls (New Zealand) 6. Rishabh Pant (India) (wk) 7. Jason Holder (Windies) 8. Kagiso Rabada (South Africa) 9. Nathan Lyon (Australia) 10. Jasprit Bumrah (India) 11. Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan)