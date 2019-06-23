The two most valuable cricketers in Indian cricket at the moment – Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah – are all set to receive a well-deserved rest after performing with incredible consistency over a prolonged period of time. Kohli has been India's leading batsman while Bumrah the most important bowler in all three formats since late 2017 and the two have rarely missed a series or tournament.

These two will now be given a break during India's tour to West Indies which follows the World Cup. As per a report put out by PTI, both these men would not be selected for the limited-overs leg of the tour. The two-match Test series that will be played after the limited-overs contest are bound to be considered more important as it is part of the World Test Championship that is scheduled to get underway.

"Virat and Jasprit will certainly be rested for the three-match T20Is and three-match ODI series. Virat has been playing since the start of Australia series and Bumrah's workload management is also paramount. They will join the team before the Test series," PTI reported an anonymous senior official of the BCCI as saying.

India's tour of West Indies begins in early august. The final of the ongoing World Cup will be played on July 14. As can be clearly understood, there will be a relatively short period for recuperation that Indian players will have. The first Test begins on August 22 and the practice game preceding it would take place on August 17-19 in Antigua. Kohli and Bumrah will join the team prior to it.

Last year, Kohli had been rested from the Asia Cup ODI tournament which took place in UAE and Rohit Sharma given the charge of leading the Indian side. India emerged victorious in that tournament. Bumrah, on the other hand, missed the ODI series in England due to an injury. Since then, both have been playing regularly. Nobody can grudge them a few days off.