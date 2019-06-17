It was an anti-climax in more than one way - there was this pertinent threat of rain, India started cautiously, the batting was never hassled, they were watchful and then accelerated as India almost strolled to 336. The bowlers then took over and never allowed Pakistan any breathing space.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was absolutely brilliant with the new ball, he troubled both Imam ul Haq and Fakhar Zaman, but then landed awkwardly in his bowling stride and felt his hamstring. He had to leave the field with stiffness and never came back. This was only concern in an otherwise flawless day for Virat Kohli and company.

'Doesn't look too serious'

Speaking at the end of the match, the skipper said that Bhuvneshwar would be out for three matches, but was confident that he will be back in time into the playing XI. He also named Mohammed Shami as an apt replacement and said, that the fast bowler was raring to go.

"It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, a maximum of three games. He is going to be an important factor for us so hopefully, he can recover in time," the skipper said at the end of the match.

"But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his niggle is too bad and that time would heal it," he further added.

The Indian bowlers were brilliant and Vijay Shankar, who had to complete Bhuvneshwar's overs was impressive. He picked up a wicket with his very first ball and this did not allow India to feel the pinch of Bhuvi's absence. Kohli too used him astutely and his nagging line and length bowling did not allow Pakistan to break free.

"I have to be flexible in my role, batting and bowling," Shankar said. "I just think it was a great opportunity to make my World Cup debut against Pakistan when there would be so many people watching the game. I tried to enjoy each moment."

India have now won three matches on the bounce and will now face Afghanistan in their fifth match of the tournament on Saturday. This gives the side to take care of the few niggles which might have crept in.