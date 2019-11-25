Indian captain Virat Kohli is never the one to take a back step, not when an opposition captain takes a jibe at him or his side. Hence, when Tim Paine, the Australian skipper, said suggested the his side would play against India in a day-night Test only when Virat said yes, the Indian skipper had a definite answer and this in many ways, was a message to not only Australia, but to the rest of the world.

Speaking at the end of their historic triumph over Bangladesh, Kohli said that India's refusal to play the Adelaide Test under lights on last year's tour was more a spontaneous decision as the side did not have any experience. However, after playing a match in their own conditions, the side is now better prepared to take on any challenge.

"There has to be planning for a pink-ball game," Kohli said.

'Playing away can be difficult'

"We're playing in home conditions, but if you ask the Bangladesh team, they'd have also liked a practice game. Because we know our conditions and the bowlers are really bowling well, so we don't really feel the challenge or the things that are different about pink-ball cricket," he further added.

He also said that when they play away from home, the conditions will be tougher and this will test his side a lot more which is why, they are looking at a practice game with the pink ball closer to the match.

"Maybe when we play away from home we will figure out what could be even more difficult while playing with the pink ball. I think with a good practice game before that and enough time to prepare, we're open to doing anything. You can't just play it on short notice, like I mentioned last time," the skipper said.

Earlier on Sunday, Tim Paine had spoken about playing India in a Test match in Adelaide when India come visiting next year. His response was a tongue-in-cheek one and it put the ball in India's court.

"We'll certainly try [to start at the Gabba] but we'll have to run that by Virat," Paine said. "I am sure we'll get an answer from him at some stage. That's where we like to start our summer and has been for a long, long time except for last summer. As I said we'll ask Virat, see if we can get his permission to play here. Maybe even get a pink-ball Test, if he's in a good mood," Paine said.

After Kohli's response and after India's stupendous performance, it seems as if India might indeed take on Australia at Adelaide next year and this would then be a match to watch out for.