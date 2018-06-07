Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli is all set to become the first cricketer from the country to win the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer for the fourth time.

The 29-year-old won the prestigious award for the first time in 2011/12 cricket season. The honour came his way after 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons as well.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has won the award twice (2006/07 and 2009/10) while the likes of Virender Sehwag (2007/08), Gautam Gambhir (2008/09), Rahul Dravid (2010/11), R Ashwin (2012/13), and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2013/14) have won it once each.

Following his phenomenal show in the last two seasons, Kohli will be presented with the award (2016-17 and 2017-18) at the BCCI Awards (Naman) to be held in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 12.

The BCCI Awards recognizes and honours domestic and international cricketers across all age groups.

While Virat gets top honours in the men's category, Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana are set to be maiden recipients of the award for best international cricketer (women) for the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons respectively.

To honour one of its finest administrators, the BCCI has rechristened four awards in remembrance of Late Jagmohan Dalmiya. The Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy will be presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker in the U-16 Vijay Merchant tournament and to the Best Junior and Senior Cricketer in women's cricket.

The BCCI has also raised prize money for nine categories by Rs 1 lakh. The revised prize money is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The Cricket Association of Bengal has been adjudged the best State Association owing to their consistent performances in the BCCI domestic tournaments for the 2016-17 season while the Delhi and District Cricket Association gets the prize for the 2017-18 season.

Mr. Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators, said, "I congratulate all the winners of the BCCI Annual Awards. The last two years have been fabulous for Indian Cricket with both the men and women's teams doing very well. We are proud of their achievements and this is our small way of acknowledging their on-field efforts."

Full list of award winners for the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons (Source: BCCI website)

2016/17 season

S. No Award Winner Prize money Performance 1 COL. C.K. NAYUDU LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD Late Mr. Pankaj Roy (posthumously) Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhs Tests- 43 matches , 2442 runs @32.56 with 173 HS. Scored 5 centuries and 9 half centuries 2 BCCI LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR WOMEN Ms. Diana Edulji - DECLINED Citation, trophy, and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhs 20 Test matches, 63 wickets @25.77 with 6/64 BB, One 5 wicket haul. ODI - 34 matches, 46 wickets @16.84 with 4/12 BB. 3 BCCI SPECIAL AWARD Mr. Abbas Ali Baig & Late Mr. Naren Tamhane Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each Abbas Ali Baig - 10 Test matches, 428 runs @23.77 with 112 as HS, Scored one century and two half-centuries, Naren Tamhane - 21 Test matches, 225 runs @10.22 with 54* as HS. Scored 1 half century. Took 35 catches and 16 stumpings behind the stumps. 3 POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD Virat Kohli Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each 13 Tests- 1332 runs @ 74.00, 27 ODI - 1516 runs @84.22, 5 T20- 173 runs @34.60 4 BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER - WOMEN Harmanpreet Kaur Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each ODI - 23 Matches , 531 runs @ 40.85 T20 - 7 Matches, 231 runs @57.75 5 LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN THE RANJI TROPHY, 2016-17 Parvez Rasool of Jammu & Kashmir Trophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs In 9 matches 629 runs@ 39.31 with 7 half centuries and 38 wickets @23.86 with 5/89 BB 6 LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN DOMESTIC LIMITED-OVERS COMPETITIONS, 2016-17 Krunal Pandya Trophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs 433 runs and 15 wickets in 10 Matches 7 MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST SCORER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2016-17 Priyank K Panchal of Gujarat. Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs 1310 runs @87.33 in 10 matches with 5 hundred and four half-centuries 8 MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2016-17 Shahbaz Nadeem of Jharkhand Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs In 10 matches 56 wickets @26.60 with four occasions to capture 5 wickets in an innings & twice 10-wicket in Match 9 M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST SCORER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2016-17 Ekant C Sen of Himachal Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs 618 runs @56.18 in 7 matches with 1 hundred and four half-centuries. 10 M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2016-17 Karan Kaila of Punjab Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 7 matches 47 wickets @12.78 with 6 occasions to capture 5 wickets in an innings. 11 M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST SCORER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2016-17 Jonty Sidhu of Delhi Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs 874 runs @67.23 in 9 matches with 2 hundreds and five half-centuries. 12 M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2016-17 Rahul Singh of Assam Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 8 matches 54 wkts @10.46 with 6 occasions to capture 5 wkts in an innings. 13 JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST SCORER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2016-17 N Thakur Tilak Varma of Hyderabad Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 8 Matches 960 runs @96.00 with 5 hundreds and 2 half centuries 14 JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2016-17 Rohit Dattatraya of Vidarbha C A Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 8 Matches 61 wickets @ 14.78 with 7-135 BB 15 JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (SR DOMESTIC) OF 2016-17 Punam Raut Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 7 Matches 153 runs @ 55.00, HS 102 with 1 century. 16 JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (JR DOMESTIC) OF 2016-17 Jemimah Rodrigues Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.5 Lakhs In 10 matches 665 runs and 17 wickets @7.60 17 BEST PERFORMANCE IN BCCI DOMESTIC TOURNAMENTS OF 2016-17 Cricket Association of Bengal (8 points) MEMENTO Winner - Cooch Behar Trophy Runner-up - Vijay Hazare Trophy Losing Semifinalist - Vijay Merchant Trophy, Women Under 19 Trophy

2017/18 season