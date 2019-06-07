While he may currently be fully occupied with the task of leading his team to victory in the World Cup, India captain Virat Kohli has incurred the displeasure of the municipal authorities in his hometown of Gurugram. The transgression for which the civic authorities have decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 on the star cricketer is wrong use of water.

Some officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) visited the house of Kohli, located in DLF Phase 1, and found that his domestic helps were using the corporation-supplied drinking water to give his four-wheelers a wash-down. This led to a chaalaan being issued to the right-handed batsman, imposing a fine on him for this act.

Considering that North India is suffering a spell of extreme heat and water shortage is afflicting several parts of the country, this wanton waste of water hasn't gone down well. Interestingly, it were the neighbours of Virat that complained to the authorities in this matter. Their main grievance was that the cars belonging to the Indian batsman, nearly half-a-dozen in number, are being washed outside his house, using an excessive quantity of water. This prompted a visit from MCG officials and the consequent fine.

However, questions are bound to be raised about the quantum of fine as well as the moral responsibility of Kohli as a role-model for youngsters. Considering the strong financial status of the cricketer, the fine of Rs 500 looks ludicrously low. However, more than the amount he pays, the very fact that the star cricketer has been found, at least through his servants, wasting large quantities of water shows him in a negative light. But, it is not known as yet whether Kohli himself knew of these activities or whether the servants were acting of their own accord.

Whatever be the case, it is not something the India captain would have wanted to happen. However, by announcing that he is no longer allowing such use of water, he can have a much-needed course correction.