Virat Kohli's childhood coach has confirmed that the cricketer would be moving to London after retirement. For the last few years, Virat and Anushka have been spending the majority of their time in London. From the birth of their son Akaay in the UK to the couple celebrating festivals in London, the two have hardly been in the country.

Now, Virat Kohli's childhood coach has confirmed that Virat and his star wife, Anushka Sharma, are in the process of moving to London permanently after the cricketer retires from all formats. For several months now there have been rumours of Virat and Anushka leaving India, and with this recent statement from the childhood coach, the cat is finally out of the bag!

Ex-coach spills the beans

"Yes, Virat plans to move to London with his children and wife, Anushka Sharma. He is going to be leaving India and shifting very soon. However, right now, Kohli is spending most of his time with his family apart from cricket," Sharma told Dainik Jagran.

Virat and Anushka also have a property in London where they have been spending the majority of their time. Both Virat and Anushka have been extremely protective of the privacy of their kids and never let any of their pictures get out in the media. The duo has always urged media persons to respect their privacy and even sent them 'gratitude hampers' for accepting their request.

Being the imperfect parents

Anushka and Virat have two kids—Vamika and Akaay. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has always maintained that they have never tried to be the perfect parents, as kids should not strive to be that.

"There is so much pressure to be this perfect parent. But we're not perfect, and that's okay. It's important to show kids that we are flawed, so they don't grow up with unrealistic expectations," she had once said in an interview.