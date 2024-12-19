Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have left no stone unturned in making sure that their kids don't get exposed to paparazzi. From threatening legal action to issuing official statements; the couple has sought to various methods to make sure that their kids get the privacy they deserve. After the both of Vamika and Akaay, both the times the couple posed for the paps and revealed their kids' face to them.

Virat loses cool

In return, they urged media members never to leak or take the picture of the two kids. While in India, the couple's privacy is not an issue, Virat was displeased with a foreign journalist for allegedly filming his kids. Virat reportedly got into a heated argument with an Australian TV journalist when he found cameras pointed at his kids.

The incident happened at the Melbourne airport where several journalists were clicking pictures. Kohli got into an argument with one of the journalists over pictures of his kids being taken. Kohli reportedly said, "With my kids I need some privacy, you can't film without asking me."

Shame on Australian media. Virat Kohli is with his family and you have to respect his privacy. You cannot film him without his permission. Stay strong @imVkohli. You are a legend and always have my support ??❤️❤️❤️



pic.twitter.com/ENzp0jpPhH — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 19, 2024

When Virat - Anushka appreciated paps

However, the journalist in question and other media persons ensured Kohli that they weren't filming his kids. The tense situation finally was resolved when Virat shook their hands and walked off. Virat and Anushka have even sent gifts and hampers to paparazzi for respecting their privacy.

"Today, we received a thoughtful gift delivery at our residence. The esteemed power couple, Virat and Anushka, kindly sent the gift to express their appreciation for our happiness and the arrival of our second child. Enclosed with the gift was a heartfelt note that read, 'We sincerely thank you for respecting the privacy of our children and for your unwavering cooperation' (sic)," a famous paparazzo wrote.