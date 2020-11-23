Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation a couple of years back, when the winking video of the actor from the movie 'Oru Adaar Love' went viral.

The video became a huge hit overnight on social media which garnered millions of fans in all nooks of the nation. And now, Priya Prakash Varrier has once again captured the hearts of the audience; but this time with her singing skills.

Priya Prakash Varrier showcases her singing skills

Priya Varrier has now shared a video on her Instagram page, and in the video, the actress can be seen singing the song Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Channa Mereya'. According to reports, the actress sang this song during the pre-wedding festivities of photographer Jikson.

In the video, actor Saniya Iyyappan is also seen sitting next to Priya Prakash. Varrier looked stunning in this video, with a red sequin saree and a pair of heavy earrings.

The video shared by Varrier is now receiving positive responses from all corners, and it has already garnered more than 2,09,700 likes on Instagram.

Priya Prakash Varrier's upcoming projects

Even though Oru Adaar Love failed to make a huge impact at the box-office, Priya won a million hearts, and it helped her to rack up an offer from Bollywood. Her upcoming Bollywood movie is Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prashanth Mambully. The film will have its theatrical release soon.

Another movie which is currently in its production stage is 'Oru Naalpathukarante Irupathiyonnukaari' directed by VK Prakash starring Anoop Menon in the lead role. According to reports, Anoop Menon is playing a character named Thambi while Priya will be seen in the role of Sara. The film is expected to be a romantic drama and is said to have that unique Anoop Menon elements, aimed to cater to the needs of new generation viewers.