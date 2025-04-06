Sreeleela has always been a big name in the South Film industry, however, she gained massive popularity pan-India after her dance number from Pushpa 2 'Kissik' went viral. Ever since then, she has been making headlines and how. The actress is currently shooting with Kartik Aaryan for Anurag Basu's next film, which has not been titled as yet. A video of her has gone viral on the internet where she is walking behind Kartik and a fan pulls her into the crowd, this has raised questions about the safety and privacy of celebrities.

In a video, which is originally from a paparazzi site on Instagram and was later uploaded on Reddit, Sreeleela was seen walking behind Kartik with their teams through a massive crowd. What was scary was that, out of nowhere, a fan pulled Sreeleela by her hand into the crowd. This went unnoticed by Kartik who kept walking even after the incident took place.

Sreeleela's team immediately came to her rescue and pulled her back before the fan could pull her further into the crowd. The actress was most certainly shocked and shaken but did not let her vibrant smile fade from her face as she spoke to her team. It was after the whole incident that Kartik turned around to check but did not realise what had just happened. However, it is not known when are where this video was shot.

A Reddit discourse was started about this whole incident and fans seemed visibly uncomfortable and scared by it. The caption of the post read, "Really shocked watching this video if I was that bouncer I would've beat the shit out of person who pulled her like that."

Sreeleela

byu/Bright-Boot3389 inBollyBlindsNGossip

A netizen in the comment section of the post hoped that this was not reality but was a scene that they were shooting for, the comment read, "I am so confused, is this a scene being filmed or did someone just fr did that?" while another netizen wrote, "hope this is movie scene if not then aag lagey basti me kartik apni masti me".

Whether it was a scene they were shooting for or not is still not known. Coming back to the comments, an Internet user wrote, "That's not good she must file a complaint or something so that people don't pull such stunts in future". Another comment read, "Kartik should be more aware tbh".

There is a lot of excitement around Kartik and Sreeleela's movie, not only because they will be sharing screenspace together for the first time but also because their dating rumours have been doing the rounds. The actors have neither confirmed the rumour nor denied it.