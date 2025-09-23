Viral video shows Trinamool leader selling firearms in Bengal's Birbhum

A video has gone viral where a Trinamool Congress leader was seen openly buying and selling guns and cartridges, police said.

A controversy has erupted after the video went viral in Bolpur of West Bengal's Birbhum district, officials said on Monday.

The police are investigating the video.

The BJP has criticised the ruling Trinamool Congress government over the development, while the latter remained silent on the matter.

In the viral video, Dolon Sheikh, a Trinamool leader from Shimulia village in Bolpur is seen giving cartridges to a person.

He is known as a influential leader in the area.

Sitting on a motorbike, he is seen taking out cartridges from a plastic bag and counting them.

Later, he filled the cartridges in a big plastic bag and gave them to a person.

The entire incident took place in broad daylight.

After this video went viral, the BJP launched an attack on the Trinamool Congress for publicly selling weapons in the streets of the village.

BJP's Bolpur organisational district president Shyamapada Mondal hit out at the Trinamool Congress for unleashing a reign of terror in West Bengal ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

"Dolon Sheikh is a Trinamool leader. He is openly buying and selling guns. Trinamool Congress is a party which operates with people involved in sand mafia, stone mafia. Elections are coming, before that they are supplying arms and ammunition to miscreants. They are trying to create an atmosphere of terror by intimidating the people. The ruling party want people to panic and the police administration is silent on this," Mondal said.

Following the development, Birbhum District Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh said, "The video is being verified. Once it is done, then action will be taken."

Trinamool Congress leaders, however, were silent on this issue and did not issue any statement in this regard.

(With inputs from IANS)