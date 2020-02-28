The US President addressed the media at a conference on coronavirus at the White House, Washington DC, on February 26. The NY Post journalist is the same who had once written on casual racism being widespread and she was caught on camera laughing at the Indian reporter and asking the lady sitting next to her, "Who is this guy"?

The Indian reporter, who is making rounds of the social media after the clip went viral, is Raghubir Goyal, who has been a White House reporter since the days of President Carter and Ebony Bowden, a journalist with the New York Post and it is highly unlikely that Bowden from hasn't seen or heard of him before.

In the video, which is now viral, Raghubir can be seen asking a question about India-US relationships post Trump's maiden visit to the country.

What he asked

"Mr President the medical team tackling the coronavirus will keep America safe. As far as your trip to India Mr President; where do we go from here as far as US and India relationship is concerned and also Mr President you are very famous in India and Prime Minister Modi is very famous in America. What is the future and Indian-American community is with you Mr President."

As he was asking the question, Bowden, who was sitting behind him, was seen asking someone that who is this guy and then keeping her palm on her cheek and laughing away at Raghubir making faces at him.

Twitter user shares video

A Twitter user with the handle @damonimani shared the video with the caption, "Who is that reporter in the green mocking an Indian reporter? I bet she thinks Trump is racist."

Bowden also appears to look at another journalist before bursting out in laughter before shaking her head. She can also be seen making 'great efforts' to understand the Indian reporter's accent before she raised an eyebrow.

The video went viral in no time and people expressed their rage and anger over Bowden's behaviour. The video has garnered over 3 million views and is flooded with comments. She is being called a 'racist' by many users.

In response to this, another user, who was Ebony's 'close mate, defended her by saying that the video was taken out of context and that the user was proud to call Ebony Bowden a close mate and a friend.

However, he too got slammed by netizens for his statement. No apology has come from Bowden's side.