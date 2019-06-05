It's a known fact that Salman Khan has a special place in his heart for his millions of fans who never miss to shower their unconditional love over him. So when a seciruty guard, assigned by the multiplex, pushed a kid, Salman slapped him in front of the onlookers gathered at the special screening of his Eid release Bharat last night in Mumbai.

It so happened that Salman was present at the screening of Bharat and a large crowd from all ages had gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor. When he walked outside the theatre along with some security guards through a sea of fans, one among the guards pushed a kid from the superstar's way and the kid allegedly lost his balance.

And the moment Salman caught the guard in the act, the Dabangg Khan was filled with anger. He immediately turned around and slapped him then making an intense eye contact with him. The guard looked visibly petrified and ashamed.

The entire fiasco was caught in a camera and the video of it has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here: