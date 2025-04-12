With the advent of technology, life has undoubtedly become easier and more convenient. However, social media has also grown increasingly unsafe and dubious, especially with the widespread use of AI technology.

Lately, there has been a significant rise in the misuse of technology on social media. Many avid users are falling prey to scams, AI-generated deepfakes, and other online threats. Not just everyday internet users, but even celebrities are facing the repercussions.

The latest celebrity to fall victim to AI misuse is Kareena Kapoor Khan. Needless to say, Kareena has fans not just in India but across the globe. Recently, a poorly animated AI video of the actress at a rave party in Pakistan surfaced online, leaving many of her fans irked.

The video clip was shared by a Pakistani DJ named Hamza Haris on his Instagram handle. It showed an AI-generated version of Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing on a screen with loud music playing in the background.

Sharing the video, Hamza wrote, "Been working on this track for a minute, and I finally wrapped it up just in time for the show. I knew if I was gonna play it, it had to have a visual. The track was inspired while I was watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and I sampled that iconic moment when Pooh says—well, you know the line. So I thought, why not have Kareena Kapoor dancing? It's iconic. It's chaotic. And honestly, no one's done that at a rave before."

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While a section of netizens expressed outrage, others found it amusing, laughing at the hilariously awkward digital avatar of Bebo.

Desi fans of Kareena Kapoor were seemingly upset with the video and slammed the creators for using it.

A fan wrote, "This animation is sooooo bad, and why is looking like she is going to work?" Another stated, "Kareena dekh le uske pehle delete kar de please."

A third fan wrote, "No way.... This is an insult to our icon."

The next one mentioned, "Instagram really needs a dislike button at this point," and one more said, "Nah, this is frying me."

Work Front

Kareena was last seen in Ajay Devgn's Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.