Gyanvapi row has made national headlines and the case is now being heard by the Varanasi district court, wherein Hindu and Muslim sides are engaged in a heated debate and arguments. Amidst this, a new video has surfaced on social media, claiming that a Jain temple was allegedly converted into a Shiva temple.

In the video, which claims to be from inside of a Jain temple in Murkibhavi village of Bailhongal taluk in Belagavi district, a Shivling and Nandi idols can be seen behind a metal railing. The Twitter user who shared the video claimed that the Jain temple was allegedly converted into Shiva temple as there was no Jain population in the village. Moreover, the user claims that Hindu worshippers were performing pooja in the temple.

In the video, a Jain idol and the words "ahimsa" and "dharma" can be seen inscribed into the walls of the temple. The inner area of the mandir appears to have the idols of Adinatha and Shantinatha, although not clear. This video is shared as a proof of the temple being a Jain mandir.

International Business Times, India, reached out to Murkibhavi Police Sub-Inspector to verify the claims made in the video. The PSI said no complaint or FIR had been lodged with regards to a Jain temple being converted into a Shiva temple anywhere in Murkibhavi. IBTimes could not immediately verify the authenticity of the video and the date when it was shot. The article will be duly updated with details.

Heated debate on Twitter

Meanwhile, Twitter users have a fuming response to the video. Many have expressed criticism and demanded probe into the matter.

Congress leader Lavanya Ballal shared the tweet, expanding the video's reach to the masses and demanded Shashikala Jolle, Minister for Muzarai, Haj & Wakf, Govt. of Karnataka & Member of Legislative Assembly, Nipani, to order an inquiry.

Watch the video below: