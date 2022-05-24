The verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case is yet to be pronounced by Varanasi district judge, but there's a fresh controversy brewing on the subject after a purported email from a reputed school in Bengaluru drew en-masse attention on social media. Several screenshots of a purported email sent by Bengaluru's New Horizon Public School to its alumni asking them to change the name of Gyanvapi Masjid on Google Maps to Gyanvapi Temple.

The email also includes instructions on how to go about the process of renaming the landmark along with a hyperlink to the Gyanvapi Masjid's Google Maps page. The email is closed with "Regards, NHPS," which is short for New Horizon Public School, and appears to have been sent from the school's official email address.

"Please update on Google map as a Gyanvapi Temple instead of Gyanvapi mosque. You are requested to do it and ask our Hindu brothers and sisters to do it till google update this changes. Please open the google map. Search for Gyanvapi Temple but you will see it as gyanvapi mosque. Touch on/Click on - Suggest edit. Touch on - Change name or other details. write as "Gyanvapi Temple" and mention as "Hindu Temple" (sic)," reads the email as per screenshots shared on social media by some users.

Sharing screenshots of the emails, many users on Twitter reacted sharply and criticised the school.

"Are you teaching the children how to think or are you telling them what to think? The difference is huge," one former student Preethi Krishnamoorthy wrote.

Another former student Karthika Namboothiri said she was ashamed of the school.

School responds to the controversy

Taking note of the viral email screenshots, the school released a statement on its official Twitter handle. It said the email was sent without proper screening procedures and that it was handling the issue with "highest priority."

Read the full statement by NHPS below: