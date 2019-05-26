While Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party created history by winning 303 seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, late political leader Atal Bihari had predicted the 300 plus figure for his party long time ago.

A throwback video of Vajpayee during an interview with Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat is now going viral on social media. In the half minute clip in 1997, the former Prime Minister is first seen saying that if Congress party continues to remain unaware of the situation and do not prepare itself to face the reality, gradually it will have nothing left in hand.

Vajpayee then went on to say that he can foresee 300 seats for BJP in future. His prediction actually turned out to be true as BJP registered a phenomenal victory by winning 303 seats out of 542 seats in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. On the other side, the largest opposition party Congress could claim only 52 seats.

The video is now being widely shared on social media with people saying Vajpayee had well predicted the result decades ago.

2019 LS election was a roller coaster ride with series of allegations and counter allegations been made by several leaders from the ruling party as well as the opposition. Meanwhile, PM Modi has already started process of forming his government for the second tenure, and will soon have his oath-taking ceremony.

Watch the video of Vajpayee predicting the historical event in 1997: