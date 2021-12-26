A singer was bit by a snake while shooting for a song. It is not uncommon for celebs to use various reptiles and animals for shooting. However, it soon turned into a harrowing experience for the singer. One of the snakes bit the 21-year-old singer, Maeta on her face while she was shooting. She shared the video on Instagram which has gained massive views.

What happened

The singer was lying on a floor wearing a black lace bodysuit. While there was one snake on her body, another one was being placed when the incident occurred. The black snake suddenly got aggressive and bit the singer on her face. The singer had to hold the snake and throw it aside. "What I go through to make videos for y'all," Maeta wrote in the caption. The snake, however, was not poisonous.

Salman Khan's snake bite

Incidentally, Salman Khan was also bit by a snake today. Salman was at his farmhouse when a snake bit him on his hand. The actor was rushed to a hospital where an ati-venom dose was given to him. He was soon discharged.

"We were definitely worried when it happened and Salman rushed to the nearest medical centre to get an injection that is needed in such cases. Thankfully it turned out that the snake was not poisonous," Salim Khan told TOI.

"But I have always told them not to kill the non-poisonous snakes. So after we got to know that the one which had bitten Salman was not carrying any poison, we released the snake back into the jungle area, a little away but at a safe distance from our farmhouse," Salim Khan further added.