Very few industry people were seen at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception. And, undoubtedly, the biggest star of the night was Salman Khan. The Dabangg Khan was seen arriving in style with his security cover for the wedding reception of Sona. His dapper looks and power packed attitude have gone viral on social media.

Salman's grand entry

And now, in another video, we get to see a glimpse of Salman Khan's adorable gesture towards his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi. In a video doing the rounds, Khan can be seen giving Sonakshi a hug and is also seen congratulating Zaheer Iqbal. The Double XL duo seem elated to see the superstar at their function and it is evident in the video.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in a civil ceremony. The duo chose to keep their registered wedding function restricted to just the closest of friends and family members. Even when it came to their reception, the duo was mostly seen with their friends and family members, and just a handful of celebrities were invited to be a part of the gathering.

Sonakshi's wedding post

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife," Sonakshi and Zaheer had written.

"Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever," the duo wrote sharing pictures from their civil wedding ceremony. Bursting the rumours of him not being pleased with his daughter's wedding, Shatrughan Sinha not only attended the festivities but was also seen getting emotional.