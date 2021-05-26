Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas locked lips at the Billboards Music Awards in Los Angeles. The power couple never shies away from expressing their love for each other in public and this time was no different. The two rocked the red carpet with their power dressing and hogged all the limelight. Nick even performed with his brothers and Marshmello. Nick even hosted the show while Priyanka was one of the presenters.

Now, a video from the event, shared by Nick's fan page has gone viral. In the video, Nick can be seen walking towards Priyanka where the two lock lips. While approaching Priyanka, Nick accidentally steps on her dress. But, soon after realizing, helps her fix it. The two then happily pose for the shutterbugs. Fans are going gaga over Nick's chivalrous attitude.

Nick Jonas had recently suffered a fractured rib after a bike accident and it was said that Priyanka soon flew in to be with him. "I started this last week by taking a brutal tumble on a bike fracturing my rib and ended it hosting the Billboard Music Awards with my incredible wife by my side who helped me every step of the way to recover and feel my best. I love you Priyanka," Nick took to social media to praise his wife.

Husband appreciation post by Priyanka

In another Instagram post, PeeCee praised Nick for his work ethic and smiling despite bearing the pain of a fractured rib. "Husband appreciation post. Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me everyday! Crushed it today! I love you so much!"

All eyes were on Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra who stole the show with their style, presence and sizzling chemistry.