A screenshot of a fake Twitter account of Deputy Commissioner Jammu created a lot of confusion among people as it was mentioned in the "order" that schools will be opened from the second week of February.

"As a major drop in COVID-19 cases is observed in Jammu district, the secretariat has decided to lift weekend restrictions till further orders and soon educational institutions will be opened ranging from higher standard i.e Class 9th to universities by 2nd week of February due to satisfactorily vaccination", the fake order reads.

Interestingly, the order was circulated on social media from a Twitter handle which was created by some unknown persons in the name of DC Office Jammu. Earlier some fake administrative orders were also issued on the same Twitter handle.

Although the fake order was posted on February 1, it has gone viral on social media on Wednesday evening. Fear-stricken parents approached authorities of the Education Department but the department was also not aware of any such development.

Management of different private schools also contacted the authorities to clear the confusion but to no avail.

This is for information of general public that a fake screenshot is being circulated on different platforms of social media in the name of DC Jammu. It is clarified that no such directions have been issued and the matter is under investigation. @diprjk pic.twitter.com/GKsOBPEnqT — Deputy Commissioner Jammu (@dcjammuofficial) February 2, 2022

Deputy Commissioner Jammu terms order as fake

Amid confusion among people, Deputy Commissioner Jammu Anshul Garg termed the order as "fake"

"This is for information of the general public that a fake screenshot is being circulated on different platforms of social media in the name of DC Jammu. It is clarified that no such directions have been issued and the matter is under investigation", Deputy Commissioner Jammu tweeted.

The cyber cell of the Jammu and Kashmir Police has started the investigation and it was found that some mischievous elements have created this screenshot to create confusion among people.

Union Govt issues new guidelines for reopening of schools

As some states and Union Territories (UTs) witness a downward trend in COVID-19 cases, the Union Government on Thursday announced new guidelines that will need to be followed by state governments for welcoming students back to school.

"Revised guidelines for health and safety protocols for reopening of schools and learning with social distancing state-States to decide whether schools required to take consent of students' parents for attending physical classes, group activities to be done as per SOPs," the Education Ministry said

It was further mentioned that, unlike the first and second wave, the current variant was safe and not associated with higher chances of complications and deaths of COVID-positive patients.