They might be tough on the outside, but from within, our army men are just like us. And the latest video from the anteroom of an NDA shows us just that. A video of several army men singing some of our favorite Bollywood songs back-to-back has now gone viral. Who doesn't like crooning songs? And when it is done by the men in uniform, there is nothing that can beat that josh.

The reactions

"Faujies are good singers too. This is Squadron's Ante Room at National Defence Academy," wrote Lt Col Sandeep Ahlawat while sharing the video. The NDA personnel can be seen singing songs like – Chhap Tilak, Aaj Din Chadheya, Raatan Lambiyan, and few other songs. The video has generated a tremendous response from netizens.

"Fantastic. Brings back great memories of champion Charlie Squadron 54th course. Nostalgia at its best," wrote one user. "Amazing , refreshing .. and they are good chef too !! May be u can enlighten everyone on that aspect also sir.. Smiling face with smiling eyes," wrote another one. "Such young boys signing up for something so difficult. May they always win in whatever they go through," said a social media user.

Faujies are good singers too?



This is Squadron's Ante Room at National Defence Academy.



pic.twitter.com/4w6LPF21kU — Sandeep Ahlawat (@SandyAhlawat89) February 2, 2022

"I would have been in a band if had cleared my NDA!" said a netizen. "Some of the best memories of life are from the ante rooms sir!" wrote another netizen. "Great Young Men, having great fun, And mention of Shershah, is extra special," wrote another viewer.