Development has been crucial, yet a debatable reality in India. As there are two sides of the coin, developments, as we see around us, don't really show the whole picture. Take J&K's Badhal village in Rajauri district for instance, which is located 27 km east from district headquarters, yet lacks decent roadway.

The lack of basic facility such as roads to a J&K village was repeatedly brought to the attention of responsible offices in the district, but those pleas fell on deaf ears. What's shocking is the fact that the person fighting for the basic facility to his village is a 95-year-old Subedar and Honorary Lieutenant (retd.) and a Vir Chakra awardee for his valour in 1947-48 Indo-Pakistan War – Santan Singh.

In a series of videos, highlighting the plight of the retired lieutenant, Singh said that despite several requests in every office possible, his plea for the basic facility of roadway was ignored. In fact, Singh claimed that Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, GC Murmu assured Singh but there was no action taken.

Several efforts, no result

Singh is seeking a 2 lane for the main road and a link road connecting to his village. Due to the lack of roadways, villagers are not able to get medical assistance or the village has seen any developments all these years later. In fact, Singh says the village, in terms of development, is several years behind – even before the Independence of India.

"My age is 95 and I have to walk 5km to reach the road. Any officer can come here and see that there are no roads. I have submitted written applications in all offices, but to no avail," Singh said in the video.

Watch the video below: