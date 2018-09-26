Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday defended the VIP culture and said that 'Green channel' is a privilege given to politicians. He feels that it is also his right to get 'zero traffic' while travelling.

According to Times Now News, when it was pointed out that zero traffic was causing inconvenience to the public, Parameshwara responded by saying it is a form of respect given to the Home and deputy chief minister.

It comes a day after Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu stood in the queue like a commoner for a 'darshan' at the famed Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati.

As Vice President, Naidu is entitled to a darshan of Lord Balaji in the sanctum sanctorum by walking through the temple's main entrance, but he preferred to do so like a commoner through the 'Vaikuntham' queue complex setting aside protocol, the Vice President's office said in a statement.

After the prayers, Naidu urged VIPs to consider visiting the famous and busy temple only once a year so that a large number of common devotees were not inconvenienced.

"Though allowed to make darshan by going through the Mahadwaram, doing so by going through Vaikuntham Queue Complex gives one immense pleasure. All are common and commoners before the God," Naidu said in a tweet in Telugu.