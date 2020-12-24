How To Get Away With Murder movie actress Viola Davis is turning all the heads with her splendid performance in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The acclaimed actress recently revealed a unique habit she follows with her husband to maintain the spice in their marriage.

Viola Davis married actor Julius Tennon in June 2002 and recently revealed the secret of her long-lasting married life. Both the stars remain extremely busy with their work schedules, and whenever they get some free time, they enjoy spending it with each other.

Viola Davis told People that "we have 'together time' every single morning when we get in the jacuzzi and we have 'together time' every night 'cause we get in the tub together."

As per the actress, they talk, and sometimes her husband falls asleep with his mouth open. In addition to spending some quality time in the bathtub, the 55-year-old Viola makes sure that her husband feels unique with loving sessions.

"I give him facials. And we just chat, chat, chat, and he's just really sweet. Every single day we do that."

Viola Davis previously revealed that she feels couples forget about the everyday things when it comes to making relationships work, like taking out the trash cans or cooking or simply cleaning.

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon relationship:

In 2013, Viola told one publication that she was the loneliest woman in the world, and someone said to her that she should pray for a husband as it will change her life for good. She was then a struggling actress, and she followed the advice and prayed for a husband.

"I said I wanted a big black man from the South who looked like a football player, who already had children, who maybe had been married before," she revealed to PageSix. "That prayer went a long way and soon manifested itself into reality. "Three and a half weeks later, I met my husband."

After exchanging phone numbers, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon went on their first day a month after meeting for the first time. The date was like nothing Davis had experienced before because, on their first date, Julius was completely honest about his past and did not hide anything from her.

You can enjoy watching Viola Davis in Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom where she is seen sharing screen space with Chadwick Boseman.