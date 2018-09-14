Viola Davis
Viola Davis at the Toronto International Film Festival.Reuters

Viola Davis' performance as Aibileen Clark in 2011 drama The Help is well remembered and even earned her an award. However, in a recent interview with The New York Times, the actress revealed that during her career, she has passed on a few roles and regrets some of the decisions she's made in this regard.

"There have been one or two that I regretted for maybe a minute, and then I let it go," said Davis, who will now be seen in upcoming, drama 'Widows'. "As I'm growing older, I pass on roles because of my experience of knowing once the movie's out, I'm going to have to promote it. And I don't want to promote anything that I don't believe in."

"Almost a better question is, have I ever done roles that I've regretted? I have, and The Help is on that list," she said. "But not in terms of the experience and the people involved because they were all great. The friendships that I formed are ones that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. I had a great experience with these other actresses, who are extraordinary human beings. And I could not ask for a better collaborator than Tate Taylor."

She went to explain, "I just felt that at the end of the day that it wasn't the voices of the maids that were heard. I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They're my grandma. They're my mom," the 53-year-old Academy Award winner said. "And I know that if you do a movie where the whole premise is, I want to know what it feels like to work for white people and to bring up children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it. I never heard that in the course of the movie."

In the past, Viola Davis explained the reason why she went ahead with the film, "I knew it was a best-selling book, and I knew it would change my career. That's what I knew," she recalled. "I thought it was an important story, but I had a lot of issues with The Help."