Vinod Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt has revealed that she had filed for divorce from the cricketer back in 2023 but then took it back. Andrea has revealed in an interview that she had filed for divorce but took it back seeing how helpless Kambli was without her. Andrea is the second wife of Vinod Kambli and the two had tied the knot back in 2006 in a civil court.

Kambli was earlier married to Noella Lewis. Andrea also spoke about how alcohol addiction drifted them apart but she is unable to leave him as there is no one to take care of him. Hewitt said that Kambli has become like a child who can't look after himself anymore. She revealed that there were moments she would walk away but would always come back worrying about him.

Andrea took back divorce

"He will be helpless if I leave him. He is like a child, and that hurts me. It makes me feel worried. I would not even leave a friend, but he is more than that. I remember there were moments when I would just walk away. But then I would be worried: Has he eaten or not? Is he on the bed properly? Is he okay? Then I had to check on him, and I would understand that he needed me," she told Suryanshi Pandey in a podcast.

In February 2023, Andrea had even filed a case of domestic violence against Vinod Kambli when he reportedly threw a cooking pan at her in his intoxicated state. However, she and her son decided to stick by Kambli due to his deteriorating health.

"My son Cristiano understood everything, he didn't bother me at all, he understood all the emotions on my face," she further explained.