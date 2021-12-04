Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passed away on Saturday after his condition took a turn for the worse few days ago. Dua was hospitalised earlier this year after he contracted Covid-19 and his condition deteriorated.

The news of Dua's death was broken by his daughter Mallika Dua on her official Instagram handle. She wrote: "Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall."

Dua's cremation would take place on Sunday, at Lodhi crematorium at noon, Mallika Dua informed.

Who was Vinod Dua?

Vinod was a pioneer in TV journalism in India. He has worked with Doordarshan and NDTV besides other TV channels. With a career spanning over 41 years, Dua made a mark in the industry and his passing has left a void. Dua is survived by two daughters, Mallika Dua, a comedian and Bakul Dua, a clinical psychologist. His wife Padmavati "Chinna" Dua passed away earlier this year after contracting Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic. Dua's health deteriorated after recovering from Covid, which led to his hospitalisation a few times.